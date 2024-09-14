Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Unveil Nonconference Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s basketball will host eight nonconference games inside Memorial Gymnasium in its first season under head coach Mark Byington. The Commodores will open the new era against Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 4.
Tickets
Catch every bucket in Memorial Gymnasium with 2024-25 men’s basketball season tickets, starting at just $205 per seat for all 17 homes games. Mini-plans and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
To purchase season tickets or learn more about all Vanderbilt men’s basketball ticket options click here.
Nonconference Schedule – At a Glance
- 13 nonconference games – eight at home in Memorial Gymnasium
- Opening night – Monday, Nov. 4, vs. Maryland Eastern Shore
- First-ever meeting vs. Cal on Nov. 13
- Charleston Classic on Nov. 21-24 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.
- USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge vs. TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 8
- SEC/ACC Challenge at Virginia Tech on Dec. 4
2024 Nonconference Schedule
- Monday, Nov. 4 – UMES
- Sunday, Nov. 10 – Southeast Missouri
- Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Cal
- Saturday, Nov. 16 – Jackson State
- Thursday, Nov. 21 – vs. Nevada (Charleston Classic)
- Friday, Nov. 22 – Charleston Classic
- Sunday, Nov. 24 – Charleston Classic
- Friday, Nov. 29 – Tennessee Tech
- Wednesday, Dec. 4 – at Virginia Tech
- Sunday, Dec. 8 – vs. TCU (Fort Worth, Texas | Dickies Arena)
- Wednesday, Dec. 18 – The Citadel
- Saturday, Dec. 21 – Austin Peay
- Monday, Dec. 30 – New Orleans
Source: Vanderbilt
