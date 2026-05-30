5/30/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 82.9 and Low of 69.6; Evening Temps Around 73 Amid Light Winds and No Precipitati…

At 5:30 PM, the current temperature in Rutherford County is 82.6°F with a wind speed of 7.2 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and skies are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.9°F, while the low was 69.6°F. This evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 73.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 8.3 mph anticipated. The chance of precipitation tonight is 26%, with overcast skies expected.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are stable, and residents can expect a mild evening.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 70°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 36% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 83°F 70°F Fog Sunday 86°F 69°F Overcast Monday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 52°F Partly cloudy Thursday 80°F 56°F Overcast Friday 83°F 60°F Overcast

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