5/30/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 82.9 and Low of 69.6; Evening Temps Around 73 Amid Light Winds and No Precipitati…

At 5:30 PM, the current temperature in Rutherford County is 82.6°F with a wind speed of 7.2 mph. There is no recorded precipitation at this time, and skies are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 82.9°F, while the low was 69.6°F. This evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 73.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, with gusts up to 8.3 mph anticipated. The chance of precipitation tonight is 26%, with overcast skies expected.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are stable, and residents can expect a mild evening.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
36% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|83°F
|70°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|86°F
|69°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|77°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|77°F
|52°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|80°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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