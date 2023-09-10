Vanderbilt Football Falls to Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After a two-hour weather delay just minutes into the game, Vanderbilt football fell, 36-20, to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

CJ Taylor and De’Rickey Wright led the Commodores defensively, tallying 10 tackles a-piece and tying their career bests. Taylor also recorded a career-high two sacks during the game.

Sheppard now has 19 career touchdowns, which is the sixth-most in program history. Earl Bennett (2005-07) and Chuck Scott (981-84) are tied at No. 4 on the list with 20 receiving touchdowns. He has recorded two touchdowns in each of the three games thus far this season, a feat he accomplished three times in 12 games in 2022.

Vanderbilt football will face UNLV on Saturday, September 16 in its second road test of the season. The contest will be the Commodores’ fourth and final nonconference game of the season.

