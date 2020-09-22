The Goodwill Career Solutions center at 2955 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro will host a virtual job fair from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, for two employers seeking to fill more than 30 positions in Rutherford County.

Employers include DRiV and Ajax Turner. Openings include warehouse material handler, packaging associate, warehouse lead, order selector and pick area specialist. Rates of pay reach $23 per hour.

Job-seekers must pre-register for the event by calling (615) 346-1818. They can then participate online from home or using computers at the Career Solutions Center.

Employer representatives will meet with participants via video conferencing and interviews are possible, so job-seekers should dress for success. Job candidates are encouraged to bring a resume, photo ID and their Social Security card or birth certificate. Those visiting the Career Solutions Center should wear a face covering and be prepared to practice social distancing.

When: Thursday, Sept. 24

2– 4 p.m.

Pre-Registration: Call (615) 346-1818

The Goodwill Career Solutions center in Murfreesboro now hosts job fairs regularly. More information on job fairs and job training can be obtained by calling (615) 346-1818 or visiting www.giveit2goodwill.org/careersolutions.

About Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.

For more than 60 years, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee has provided job training and job placement free of charge to people with disabilities or other barriers to employment through the sale of donated items. Goodwill’s vision is that all people will have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the power of work. More information about Goodwill’s Career Solutions, retail stores and donation centers can be obtained online at www.giveit2goodwill.org or by calling 1-800-545-9231.