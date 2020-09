MPD needs help identifying the female who stole a purse left in a buggy at the Northfield Blvd. Walgreen’s containing $1,000.00 and the victim’s cell phone on September 12, 2020.

The woman came in the store and retrieved the buggy, with the Louis Vuitton clutch purse in it, and walked around the store before going outside. She later returned and continued shopping.

If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

MORE CRIME NEWS