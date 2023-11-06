TSU Football Comes up Short in a 35-21 Loss to Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. November 4, 2023 – The Tennessee State football team fell 35-21 to Charleston Southern on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers improved to 4-5 on the year and 2-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in conference matchups.

Jordan Gant totaled 81 yards to lead the Tigers’ ground attack and added one touchdown in the game, picking up 4 yards per carry along the way. Deveon Bryant also tacked on 55 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

The most prolific target for Tennessee State quarterbacks was Dayron Johnson , who caught 11 passes for 91 yards.

Monroe Beard III paced the Tennessee State defensive effort, recording six tackles and one interception. Terrell Allen added seven tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack in the loss.

Source: TSU

