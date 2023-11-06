Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through November 11, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of November 6-11, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Boston Cream Pie – A buttery pie cookie topped with tasty vanilla pastry cream and a rich chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Cookies & Cream – A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces, then studded with creamy white chips.

Confetti Cake – A burst of confetti sprinkles in a sugar cookie, topped with pink vanilla cream cheese frosting.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake – A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt.

Chocolate Swiss Roll – A warm chocolate cookie topped with chocolate glaze and a delightful swirl of marshmallow frosting.