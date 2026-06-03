Town of Smyrna Releases Documentary Honoring the Legacy of Captain Jeff Kuss

The Town of Smyrna has released a special short documentary reflecting on how a community came together in the wake of tragedy to create something lasting and meaningful.

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Ten years ago, on June 2, 2016, during practice for the 2016 Great Tennessee Air Show, U.S. Marine Captain and Blue Angels pilot Jeff Kuss lost his life in Smyrna. In the difficult days that followed, the people of Smyrna responded with an extraordinary outpouring of compassion, unity, and support.

What began as a moment of heartbreak became a powerful example of what can happen when a community comes together with purpose. Citizens, veterans, local businesses, civic organizations, and supporters from across the country rallied together to help create the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial, a lasting tribute built not only to honor sacrifice, but to reflect the heart of an entire community.

The documentary tells the story behind that effort and the people who made it possible. Through personal reflections and community voices, the film captures the strength, generosity, and determination that defined Smyrna during one of its most difficult moments.

“This documentary is really about the people of Smyrna,” said Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “What this community did in the aftermath of tragedy was extraordinary. The memorial stands today as a reminder of compassion, unity, and what is possible when people come together for something greater than themselves.”

The documentary serves as both a remembrance and a celebration of community. Honoring not only a fallen service member, but the lasting impact of a Town that chose to come together and create something meaningful for generations to come.

The film is now available on the Town of Smyrna’s YouTube channel.

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