6/3/26: Clear Skies and 82.4, High of 82.8, Low of 54.1; Winds up to 7 mph; Chance of Precipitation 0%

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 82.4°F with a light wind at 5.6 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

For the remainder of the day, expect a high of 82.8°F and a low of 54.1°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7 mph. The clear skies are set to continue into the evening with no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.5°F with winds up to 6.5 mph. Conditions will remain clear, making for a pleasant evening ahead. There are no weather alerts or warnings currently in effect.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 54°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 83°F 54°F Clear sky Thursday 85°F 60°F Overcast Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 65°F Drizzle: light Monday 75°F 66°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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