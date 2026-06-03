6/3/26: Clear Skies and 82.4, High of 82.8, Low of 54.1; Winds up to 7 mph; Chance of Precipitation 0%

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 82.4°F with a light wind at 5.6 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
For the remainder of the day, expect a high of 82.8°F and a low of 54.1°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7 mph. The clear skies are set to continue into the evening with no chance of precipitation.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.5°F with winds up to 6.5 mph. Conditions will remain clear, making for a pleasant evening ahead. There are no weather alerts or warnings currently in effect.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
54°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|83°F
|54°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|81°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|75°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|76°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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