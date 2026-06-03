Wednesday, June 3, 2026
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Home Weather 6/3/26: Clear Skies and 82.4, High of 82.8, Low of 54.1; Winds...

6/3/26: Clear Skies and 82.4, High of 82.8, Low of 54.1; Winds up to 7 mph; Chance of Precipitation 0%

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At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 82.4°F with a light wind at 5.6 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

For the remainder of the day, expect a high of 82.8°F and a low of 54.1°F overnight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7 mph. The clear skies are set to continue into the evening with no chance of precipitation.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 67.5°F with winds up to 6.5 mph. Conditions will remain clear, making for a pleasant evening ahead. There are no weather alerts or warnings currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
54°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 83°F 54°F Clear sky
Thursday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 61°F Overcast
Saturday 81°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Monday 75°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 76°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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