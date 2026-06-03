Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for June 2, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between May 27 and June 2, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.
Colby Biggs
Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Minnie Mayleane Davenport
Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Billie Naie Robertson
Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Tony Lee Burke
Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jerry Graham
Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Virginia Diane Springer-Alexander
Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Virginia Ann “Cotton” Fields
Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert Cedric Bodoh
Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary
Brandon Michael Surji
Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Linda C. Colston
Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
James Willis Jernigan, Jr.
Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Kitty Adelaide Gannon
Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Terry Graham
Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Donald Wayne Espy
Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Charles Sharfner
Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Martha Dallas Bradley LaMay
Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary
Robert B. Leahew
Published: May 30, 2026 – Read full obituary
William Howard Taylor
Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary
Elizabeth Michelle Swidersky Summers
Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary
Charles R. Morris
Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary
Jonathan David Montgomery
Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary
Stanford Murry, Sr.
Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary
Martha Ann Dooley
Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary
Martha Cooper Kyzer
Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary
Reasha Frazier
Published: May 28, 2026 – Read full obituary
Alicia Briggs
Published: May 28, 2026 – Read full obituary
Michael “Mike” Duane Parrish
Published: May 28, 2026 – Read full obituary
Martha Kathleen Rogol
Published: May 28, 2026 – Read full obituary
Richard Prescher
Published: May 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
Eric Dean Eubanks
Published: May 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
Joseph “Buddy” Heflin
Published: May 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
Daniel Wayne Garvin
Published: May 27, 2026 – Read full obituary
For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.
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