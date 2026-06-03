Recent Rutherford County Obituaries for June 2, 2026

The following obituaries were published by Rutherford Source between May 27 and June 2, 2026. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those listed below during this difficult time.

Colby Biggs

Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Minnie Mayleane Davenport

Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Billie Naie Robertson

Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Tony Lee Burke

Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jerry Graham

Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Virginia Diane Springer-Alexander

Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Virginia Ann “Cotton” Fields

Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert Cedric Bodoh

Published: June 2, 2026 – Read full obituary

Brandon Michael Surji

Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Linda C. Colston

Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

James Willis Jernigan, Jr.

Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Kitty Adelaide Gannon

Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Terry Graham

Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Donald Wayne Espy

Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Charles Sharfner

Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Martha Dallas Bradley LaMay

Published: June 1, 2026 – Read full obituary

Robert B. Leahew

Published: May 30, 2026 – Read full obituary

William Howard Taylor

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary

Elizabeth Michelle Swidersky Summers

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary

Charles R. Morris

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary

Jonathan David Montgomery

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary

Stanford Murry, Sr.

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary

Martha Ann Dooley

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary

Martha Cooper Kyzer

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read full obituary

Reasha Frazier

Published: May 28, 2026 – Read full obituary

Alicia Briggs

Published: May 28, 2026 – Read full obituary

Michael “Mike” Duane Parrish

Published: May 28, 2026 – Read full obituary

Martha Kathleen Rogol

Published: May 28, 2026 – Read full obituary

Richard Prescher

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

Eric Dean Eubanks

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

Joseph “Buddy” Heflin

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

Daniel Wayne Garvin

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read full obituary

For more obituaries and to stay updated on community news, visit Rutherford Source. Our thoughts are with all the families and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved ones during this time.

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