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Home Events Smyrna’s Fourth of July Celebration Set For July 2

Smyrna’s Fourth of July Celebration Set For July 2

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photo by Lee Rennick

Smyrna residents can mark their calendars for an evening of music, family activities, food vendors and fireworks as the town prepares for its Independence Day Celebration at Lee Victory Recreation Park.

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The celebration will take place Thursday, July 2, beginning at 5 p.m. at Lee Victory Recreation Park, located at 110 Sam Ridley Parkway East. The event will feature music, food vendors and activities for families ahead of a fireworks show at dark.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to settle in for an evening of patriotic fun and summertime celebration.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk, lighting up the sky over one of Smyrna’s favorite Independence Day gatherings.

A rainout date has been scheduled for July 3.

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