Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 3, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from May 27 through June 3, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.

Logan’s Roadhouse kicks off summer 2026 with The Great American Road Trip, a limited-time regionally inspired menu at locations nationwide.

Published: June 03, 2026 – Read more

The lowest Rutherford County food health inspection scores for May 19 to June 2, 2026, include Asuka Hibachi & Buffet with a 65.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read more

Rutherford County food service and pool health inspection scores for May 26 to June 2, 2026, are now available from the health department.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read more

Burger King launched its summer 2026 menu June 2, adding a Loaded Jalapeño Whopper, Orange Dreamsicle Freezee, and Firecracker Cookie Pie nationwide.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read more

Dairy Queen’s $7 Meal Deal returns through June 28, bundling a protein, fries, drink, and dessert at participating DQ Grill & Chill locations.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read more

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar releases The Birdie, a $13 smash patty with brie, turkey bacon, arugula, and Greek yogurt sauce, through June 30.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read more

Baskin-Robbins celebrates soccer season with Fútbol Fireworks, a Sweet Cream Soda and Cherry sherbet with popping candy, at locations in June.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read more

SONIC launched its $7 Big Deal Meal and a refreshed $1.99 value menu on June 1 at participating locations, offering new ways to enjoy SONIC favorites.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read more

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can score classic glazed donuts for 50 cents each at participating 7-Eleven stores on National Donut Day, June 5.

Published: June 02, 2026 – Read more

Carvel’s Fudgie the Whale ice cream cake is now in Publix Bakery freezers for the first time ever this summer as a limited-time 46 fl. oz. cake.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read more

Pizza Hut’s Crispy Parm Pan Pizza adds a parmesan-baked crust edge and extra cheese to its classic Original Pan base, starting at $10.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read more

Domino’s is offering half off all menu-priced pizzas June 1–7 for National Dairy Month, with no special code or membership required to claim the deal.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read more

Captain D’s now serves wild caught Alaskan pollock battered fresh daily at all locations, a multi-million dollar investment in premium seafood.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read more

Chipotle’s Summer of Extras runs June 1 through August 31, giving Rewards members free entrees, leaderboard rankings, and bonus points all season.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl’s menu for June 1–6, 2026, features a new Fruity Cereal Milk Tres Leches Cake and five other limited-time flavors plus the classics lineup.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read more

Papa Johns partnered with Disney and Pixar on three Toy Story 5 personal pizzas starting at $6.99, available June 1 through July 19, 2026.

Published: June 01, 2026 – Read more

Buffalo Wild Wings launches a soccer Matchday Menu June 11 with six new dipping sauces, cocktails, beer towers, and a Blazin’ Challenge scarf prize.

Published: May 31, 2026 – Read more

Dunkin’ marks National Donut Day June 5 with a free donut with any beverage, plus a June 1 tote bag giveaway and a new Stoney Clover Lane collection.

Published: May 30, 2026 – Read more

Nothing Bundt Cakes launches summer 2026 with S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S and a new Peach Cobbler Bundtlet pop-up June 8–21 while supplies last.

Published: May 29, 2026 – Read more

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse releases Grass Attack, a cold IPA with Strata and Elani hops at 6.5% ABV, now available at all locations nationwide.

Published: May 28, 2026 – Read more

Burger King brought back Crown Nuggets June 2 for the first time since 2011, plus a Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal launching June 9, both limited-time.

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read more

Wendy’s launches limited-time jalapeño items including Jalapeño Bacon Breakfast Potatoes, Jalapeño Biscuits, and a Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger.

Published: May 27, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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