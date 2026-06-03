William Chester Faulk, age 78 of Beechgrove, TN passed away at home on Monday, June 1, 2026.

He was born on August 31, 1947, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late James and Kitty Lee Faulk.

William retired from Rutherford County Highway after 27 years of service.

Also preceded in death by his son, James Scott Faulk; granddaughter, Heather Faulk; brothers, Jack Faulk; Gilbert Faulk; Bobby Lee Faulk; Harrell Faulk; sisters, Joyce Faulk; and Peggy Sue Comer.

William is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Byrd Faulk; son, Joseph (Tracy) Faulk; grandson, Andrew Faulk; granddaughter, Lauren Faulk; great-granddaughter, Kadence Crowell; sisters, Shirley (Clem) Torrejon; Linda Jo Aviles; Barbara (Mike) Blackburn; and numerous extended family members.

William loved to go hunting and fishing. He loved his family time but most of all, loved spending time with his grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 2:00pm – 6:00pm.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email