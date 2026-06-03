Mary Anna Manning, a loving, kind, and faith-filled woman, passed away May 29, 2026, at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tennessee.

She was born October 18, 1953, in Murfreesboro, TN, to the late James Edward and Mary Inez (Jones) Rogers. Mary was a graduate of the Class of 1972 from Kittrell High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Throughout her life she carried herself with quiet strength, grace, and devotion to those she loved. She was a faithful member of Oakland’s Restoration Church. She especially loved her church family, and the fellowship she found there was an important part of her life. Her life reflected a steady commitment to her faith, and she found comfort and guidance in reading the Bible and walking in the hope of God’s promises. Mary Anna was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. These roles were not simply titles to her, but the heart of who she was. She poured love into her family and treasured every opportunity to be with them. She enjoyed floral projects and found joy in creating beauty through decorating wreaths and arranging flowers. She also loved yard sales and estate sales, where she enjoyed the excitement of finding special treasures and the simple pleasure of the search. These interests brought her happiness and gave her opportunities to share moments and memories with those around her. Her life was a beautiful reflection of devotion to family, faith, and kindness toward others. Though she will be greatly missed, her memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration to all who loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathy Chase, Kim (Lonnie) Bush, and Steve Hargis (Amy); grandchildren, Alyssa Aguilera (Edwin), Dennis Brown, Jr., Brittany Musses, Brady Hargis, and Mackenzie Hargis; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Waylen, Hunter, Huxlee, Kamden, Hendrix, Kayden, and Lukas; siblings, Dorris (Diane) Rogers, Geraldine (Ronnie) Vandygrift, and Jimmy (Phillis) Rogers; and several special friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Jenny and Lisa Rogers, and an infant brother, Ordie.

Visitation and Funeral services will be at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2026 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., and will resume on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 11:00 until the hour of service. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Whitworth Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home.

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