Top Prospects Lead Nashville Sounds to Victory

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (80-64, 40-30), powered by the efforts of three of Milwaukee’s top six prospects, snagged a 6-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-77, 37-34) at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee’s top prospect, earned his first Triple-A RBI, while Carlos Rodriguez (No. 6) fanned half a dozen in his Triple-A debut.
Post-Game Notes
- With Carlos Rodriguez’s strikeout of Jake Mangum to start the fifth inning, the Sounds set a new franchise record for punchouts in a season. The previous mark of 1,265 was set in 2022.
- Garrett Mitchell (0-for-4, R) and Darin Ruf (0-for-3, BB) each appeared on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Mitchell served as the designated hitter while Ruf played nine innings at first base.
- Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to 11 games with yet another multi-hit night. Since the streak began on September 7, the prospect is batting .429 (18-for-42) with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks, 12 runs and a 1.234 OPS.
- Despite the victory, the Nashville Sounds were officially eliminated from the International League second half title chase with Durham’s blowout victory at Gwinnett.
- Nashville issued 10 walks tonight, matching a season high previously set on July 4 vs. Columbus.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.