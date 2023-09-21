Warby Parker Sets Open Date for New Franklin Location

Warby Parker’s new storefront in Franklin will soon open.

The new store is located at McEwen Northside, 5001 Aspen Grove Drive. The official open date is September 30th.

Here’s a few things to know about the new location.

The store will offer eye exams from ages 4 and up.

At the store, they will carry the full sun and optical eyewear offerings including the new Fall 2023 and Memory Metal capsule.

It’s a one-stop shop, you can also shop its first brand of daily contact lenses Scout by Warby Parker, as well as third-party contacts.

Warby Parker is extending their “Jr. Jr.” lineup of kids glasses (for kids 4-8 years old) to add the Whalen in Ocean and Jane in Bluegrass Crystal, starting at $95.

Inside the store, you store artwork by Nashville’s very own, Alexandria Hall.

McEwen Northside is a mixed-use district in the center of Cool Springs. The development features 750,000 square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, two hotels that total 310 keys, McEwen Northside apartments with 340 luxury units, and beautifully designed green spaces.