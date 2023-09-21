Nashville SC Kicks Off Road Trip with Victory Over Sporting Kansas City



KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Sept. 20, 2023 – Nashville SC kicked off its two-match road trip with a decisive 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City with goals from Fafá Picault, Hany Mukhtar and Jack Maher. In the midst of a two-match Western Conference road trip, Nashville SC will head to San Jose Earthquakes next in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

His Boots are Golden: Hany Mukhtar’s 66th minute goal put him back in sole possession of the 2023 MLS Golden Boot race lead. Mukhtar now has 15 goals this season, and 58 goals in 107 games. The double-goal contribution marked the third match of the season Mukhtar has recorded both a goal and an assist.

That Man Maher: Jack Maher’s 76th minute goal marked his first of the 2023 season and his first time seeing the score sheet since his brace at Vancouver on Aug. 27, 2022. Maher also helped anchor Nashville SC’s defense to a shutout victory with 10 clearances.

Shut out Sporting: Tonight’s clean sheet marked Nashville SC’s first shutout against Sporting Kansas City across four matches in series history. Joe Willis made two crucial saves to keep the clean sheet. Walker Zimmerman, in his first match since Leagues Cup 2023, contributed with four clearances to Maher’s 10.

Headed West Next: Nashville SC will continue its Western Conference road trip as it takes on San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, Sept. 23. The match will kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT and will be available on the MLS Season Pass.

Source: Nashville SC

