Top 5 Stories From Sept 21, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from September 21, 2023.

1Smyrna Police Search for Woman Accused of Theft

Smyrna Police Department

 

The Smyrna Police Department needs assistance in identifying a woman. Read more.

2Zaxby’s Introduces New Fried Chicken Philly

Fried Chicken Philly
Fried Chicken Philly

Saucy chicken chain Zaxby’s®, is turning up the heat with its latest limited time offer – the Fried Chicken Philly. Read More.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County! Read More.

4Bad Daddy’s Savors the Fall with New Menu Features

Bad Daddy’s Savors the Fall texas daddy
Photo by Big Daddy\’s

 

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, Bad Daddy’s is giving its fans something to fall for with new mouthwatering items to keep warm and satisfied. Read more.

5Lane Closures on Sam Ridley Parkway to Begin Friday

Lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway at Jefferson Pike will begin on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM. Read more.

