Bad Daddy’s Savors the Fall with New Menu Features

September 18, 2023 – As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, Bad Daddy’s is giving its fans something to fall for with new mouthwatering items to keep warm and satisfied.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 20 through the end of October, the chef-driven burger joint will highlight handcrafted fall-inspired cocktails and a shake, along with the champion of its Create-Your-Own Burger challenge that took place during National Burger Month — the Texas Daddy.

Winner Jesse Scoggins from Woodruff, South Carolina, wanted to create a burger that combined his affinity for patty melts with his love of fiery flavor, making the Texas Daddy a hot one. The burger features two five-ounce Black Angus Beef patties, jalapeño bacon, housemade jalapeño ranch, grilled onions, fresh jalapeños and Monterey Jack cheese on buttery Texas Toast.

After bracing the Texas Daddy heat and breaking a sweat, Bad Daddy’s encourages its guests to reward themselves with any of its three new beverages:

Coffee Junkie — Tito’s Vodka, Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, freshly brewed coffee and a splash of simple syrup for an exhilarating balance of flavors.

— Tito’s Vodka, Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, freshly brewed coffee and a splash of simple syrup for an exhilarating balance of flavors. Bluegrass Bourbon Ginger — Old Forester 100 Proof Kentucky Bourbon, lemon juice, angostura, bitters and ginger syrup to embody the warm embrace of Southern hospitality.

— Old Forester 100 Proof Kentucky Bourbon, lemon juice, angostura, bitters and ginger syrup to embody the warm embrace of Southern hospitality. Shake Your Pumpkins Shake — Because nothing screams fall more than a shake handspun with an entire slice of pumpkin pie, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg. To shake pumpkins even further, make it boozy and add Old Forester 100 Proof Kentucky Bourbon.

Last but not least, in response to customer demand, Bad Daddy’s is making three of its past LTOs permanent menu items, along with a brand new appetizer:

Truffalo Wings – With a sophisticated flair, these crispy wings are tossed in Buffalo black truffle sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks.

– With a sophisticated flair, these crispy wings are tossed in Buffalo black truffle sauce, sprinkled with Parmesan and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks. Birthday Cake Shake – Because everyone can party like it’s their birthday at Bad Daddy’s, this shake, featuring vanilla ice cream, cake batter and sprinkles, is shaking its way back onto the menu for good.

– Because everyone can party like it’s their birthday at Bad Daddy’s, this shake, featuring vanilla ice cream, cake batter and sprinkles, is shaking its way back onto the menu for good. Fried Mozzarella Burger – With a slice of fried fresh mozzarella, housemade tomato jam, garlic mayo, dijon mustard, red onion, leaf lettuce and basil, no wonder guests demanded Bad Daddy’s to bring back this mountain of mozzarella goodness.

– With a slice of fried fresh mozzarella, housemade tomato jam, garlic mayo, dijon mustard, red onion, leaf lettuce and basil, no wonder guests demanded Bad Daddy’s to bring back this mountain of mozzarella goodness. Poblano Frites – While not a blast from Bad Daddy’s past, these crispy fried poblano pepper strips served with housemade jalapeño ranch and chipotle ranch sauces are sure to be yet another craveable menu staple.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature chef-inspired burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.

Source: RestaurantNews.com

