Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County!
1Family Campout
Saturday, September 23, 4:30 PM - September 24, 11:00 AM
Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN
This campout is made as family-friendly as possible! Guided Night Hikes, Children’s Activities and Games, Campfire Fun, and Music will make this camping experience a night to remember. Various activities will be planned throughout the night for you to choose to participate in or just relax in front of the campfire. Dinner and breakfast will be provided and are included in your registration fee.
2Annual Smyrna Depot Days
Friday September 22, 6 PM
Saturday, September 23, 10 AM – 4 PM
Downtown Train Depot
98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN
This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 17th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage.
3Outdoor Yoga at Patterson Park Community Center
Saturday, September 23, 9 AM - 10 AM
Patterson Park Community Center
521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
September is National Yoga Month! So let’s celebrate that with some Outdoor Yoga EVERY SATURDAY this month! This event is open to everyone age 16 and up, whether you are a beginner or are a current yoga student. Discover and experience the benefits of yoga! Please bring your own towel or yoga mat.
4The Micro Wrestling Federation
Saturday, September 23, 4 PM – 6 PM
Dewayne’s Bar & Grill
4425 Woodbury Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Micro Wrestling Federation a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. It’s going to be pandemonium as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug, and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action!
5Tri-Star Veterans Resource Center Car Show
Saturday, September 23, 10 AM – 2 PM
LifePoint Church
506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna, TN,
Please join us for the first Tri-Star Veterans Resource Center car show at LifePointe Church in Smyrna! All proceeds benefit Rutherford County Veterans.
$20 donation to enter, Dash Plaques for the first 50 registered.
Best in Show, Top 20 and Veterans Choice Trophies given. Awards will start at 1:30. We will also have food trucks and giveaways.
Please come out and support, we hope to make this a great event!