Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Annual Smyrna Depot Days

Friday September 22, 6 PM

Saturday, September 23, 10 AM – 4 PM

Downtown Train Depot

98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN

This weekend, thousands will once again flood Front Street for the 17th Annual Depot Days. The prelude to Depot Days is a Classic Car Show, hosted by Smyrna Parks & Rec on Friday night as well as a Beer Garden by Casual Pint. Proceeds will benefit a charity in Smyrna. On Saturday, Front Street will become a pedestrian-only zone. There will be over 100 food, crafts, and business vendors; a beer garden; an Artisan Zone; a Kids Zone with inflatables for the kids to jump on at no charge. There will also be live music on the Performance Stage and the Carpe Café stage.

Learn more here