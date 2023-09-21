Titans Kicker Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

NASHVILLE – Titans kicker Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2.

Folk kicked the game-winning field goal, a 41-yarder, in overtime to lift the Titans to a 27-24 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

It was the 13th game-winning field goal of Folk’s career.

Folk also made a 33-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game.

This is the ninth time that Folk, acquired in a trade with the Patriots at the end of August, has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Folk won the award once with the Cowboys (2007), three times with the Jets (2010, and twice in 2013), and four times with the Patriots (twice in 2020, 2021, 2022).

Folk is a perfect 7-of-7 on field goals, and 3-of-3 on extra points, in 2023.

The Titans return to action on Sunday at Cleveland against the Browns.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

MORE SPORTS NEWS