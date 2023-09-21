Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 4

We are already at week four of college football! below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know and take full advantage this weekend.

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

UTSA (1-2) at Tennessee (2-1) at 3:00 CT

Kentucky (3-0) at Vanderbilt (2-1) at 11:00 CT

Colorado State (0-2) at MTSU (0-2) at 6:00 CT

ETSU (1-2) – BYE

Chattanooga (2-1) at Samford (1-2) at 2:00 CT

TSU (2-1) – BYE

Kennesaw State (1-2) at Tennessee Tech (0-3) at 6:00 CT

UT Martin (2-1) at North Alabama (2-2) 6:00 CT

Memphis (3-0) at Missouri (3-0) at 6:30 CT