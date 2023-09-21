Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: Beech at Hendersonville

The high school football season is flying by. Our tour of Middle Tennessee high school football takes us to Hendersonville as the Commandos host The Buccaneers from Shackle Island in The Battle for Drake’s Creek.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Beech Buccaneers

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 73

Head Coach: Anthony Crabtree

2023 Record: 2-3

2022 Record: 13-2, Lost to Oakland in state championship

Whether it be the disappointing ending to last season or the disappointing start to this one, Beech is in a rut and they have to pull themselves out to have the type of season they have come to expect, especially now in district play. Can Beech turn their fate around after a big rivalry win?

Hendersonville Commandos

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 43

Head Coach: James Beasley

2023 Record: 4-1

2022 Record: 4-7, Lost to Smyrna in the first round of the playoffs

Hendersonville looks like a force to be reckoned with out of Sumner County. Now they have to prove it in district play. In the exact opposite fashion of their rival, Beech, the Commandos had a lackluster season last year and have taken a huge step forward this season Can Hendersonville stay hot?

Final Thoughts

While I don’t think you can fully count out either team in a rivalry game like this one, I do believe that Hendersonville simply has the better team this year. To make matters worse for Beech, they have to go on the road. While I expect the Commandos to be hit with the best shot from The Shackle Island Swashbucklers, I also expect them to withstand the blow and keep moving forwards with what could be a special season.

Prediction: Beech 20 Hendersonville 37