Nashville SC to Visit Sporting Kansas City After 18 Day Break

The Boys in Gold are back in action for a midweek, interconference on the road against Sporting Kansas City. Nashville SC is returning to league play after an 18-day break which followed an exciting 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC on September 2.

The Boys in Gold have matched up against Sporting Kansas City three times in the past, holding a 1W-0D-2L record, with the most recent result being a 2-1 loss in June 2022 when Nashville SC was part of the Western Conference.

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Children’s Mercy Park (Kansas City, KS)

TV: Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio: 104.5 The Zone and the 104.5 The Zone App

Rested and Ready – After a 10 week stretch that saw the Boys in Gold compete in 13 matches, Gary Smith and the Boys in Gold are back and looking to finish the final stretch of the 2023 season on a strong note before the playoffs.

“I think it’s been a much-needed period of time. It was a hectic schedule through Leagues Cup, three games in a week against some tough teams on the back end of that, but the guys look rejuvenated mentally and they look brighter,” Smith said. “We’ve gotten some rest and gotten some good work in out on the training field, and we had a good opportunity to plan and prepare for what will be an instrumental phase of the season going into the last seven games.”

Refining the Craft – A much needed break allows for the opportunity to review and evaluate the season and make any necessary changes for the final stretch so the Boys in Gold can be at their best.

“For us right now, going into the final stretch of the season, it’s important for us to think about the process and the team that we’re becoming. While we had a tough stretch before Leagues Cup, it’s also important for us to recognize the Leagues Cup run,” said Sean Davis. “I think what really stood out to us was the togetherness we displayed, the ability to limit chances generated for other teams, and finding ways to score in the attacking box, and I think that we can recapture that form heading into another really pivotal part of the season.”

