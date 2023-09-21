OBITUARY: Gerri Smith Mosier

Gerri Smith Mosier, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Born on January 6, 1931, she was the first Caesarean baby born at Rutherford Hospital.

A lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Gerri was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church; she worked for the Pathology department at Rutherford/St. Thomas Hospital until 2010.

She is survived by: her daughters, Lisa Andrea Mosier and Leslie Ann Worley; her grandchildren, William Carl Davis II, Zachary Jameson Worley, Zoey Lauren Worley, and Jesse Ethan Geasley; and her niece, Elizabeth O’Connell (Phillip).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Baldwin Smith and Willie Rob Smith; her husband of 28 years, Ron Mosier; sister, Amelia Shoup; stepson, Michael Mosier, and many beloved cousins.

A memorial service is planned for late October.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

