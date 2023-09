September 20, 2023 – Lane closures on Sam Ridley Parkway at Jefferson Pike will begin on Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM.

Removal of the existing concrete pavement will be done on Saturday with paving on Sunday.

All lanes are scheduled to be open on Monday by 5:00 AM.

Detours will be set up using Weakley Lane, Swan Drive, and Gils Street.

Please use extreme caution when traveling through this area.