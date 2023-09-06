Top 5 Stories From Sept 6, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
6856

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 6, 2023.

1Smyrna Police Search for Two Men in Theft

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals. Read more.

2Family Displaced After Fire Destroys Murfreesboro Home

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

MFRD firefighters responded to an outside storage building fire that spread to a deck and into the roof of a home on Westbrook Dr. at 4:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Read more.

3FIRE Korean BBQ to Open on Murfreesboro Square this Fall

Photo from FIRE Korean BBQ website.

This fall FIRE Korean Barbecue will be opening in the old Maple Street Grill location on Murfreesboro’s city square. Read More.

4Hattie Jane’s Releases New Fall Flavor

photo by Amy Whidby

Hattie Jane’s, a local ice cream shop has just released its fall and special flavors for the season. Read more.

5Legends Steakhouse Offers Saturday Steakhouse Burger Special

legends restaurant

Legends Steakhouse has an amazing Saturday Steakhouse Cheeseburger and fries special for only $6.99. You can also add a milkshake for another $3. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here