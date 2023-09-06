Top 5 Stories From Sept 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from September 6, 2023.
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals. Read more.
MFRD firefighters responded to an outside storage building fire that spread to a deck and into the roof of a home on Westbrook Dr. at 4:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Read more.
This fall FIRE Korean Barbecue will be opening in the old Maple Street Grill location on Murfreesboro’s city square. Read More.
Hattie Jane’s, a local ice cream shop has just released its fall and special flavors for the season. Read more.
Legends Steakhouse has an amazing Saturday Steakhouse Cheeseburger and fries special for only $6.99. You can also add a milkshake for another $3. Read More.