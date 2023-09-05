Family Displaced After Fire Destroys Murfreesboro Home

MFRD firefighters responded to an outside storage building fire that spread to a deck and into the roof of a home on Westbrook Dr. at 4:57 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

MFRD crews made an aggressive attack on the home and began searching for victims. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

The fire was confined to the roof of the structure and quickly extinguished. The home received considerable fire and water damage.

An MFRD investigator was contacted to do a preliminary investigation to determine a possible cause.

The residents of the home will be staying with family members until they can make further accommodations.