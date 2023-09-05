MTSU Basketball Brings Upshaw Back to the ‘Boro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. 9-4-2023 – One of the all-time greats is returning to Middle Tennessee men’s basketball, as head coach Nick McDevitt is adding Reggie Upshaw to the Blue Raiders’ staff as Coordinator of Player Development.

“I am thrilled to be able to welcome Reggie Upshaw back home,” McDevitt said. “He was a great player during his time at Middle Tennessee and was a key member of some great teams. He has a tremendous amount of pride in this university and basketball program. His knowledge and experiences will benefit our players greatly.”

A Blue Raider from 2013-17, Upshaw returns to Murfreesboro after a seven-year professional career. He finished his Blue Raider playing career in the top five on MTSU’s all-time lists in points scored (fifth – 1,571), rebounds (fourth – 910), field goals made (fifth – 598), steals (fourth – 151), blocks (fifth – 110), games played (tied for first – 140), starts (second – 115) and minutes played (second – 3,965). He led MTSU to 99 wins and a 52-18 Conference USA mark.

“I’m excited to be back at MTSU as part of the staff,” Upshaw said. “MTSU has always been home for me, so coming back and being able to give back to this program after everything the program has given me is a huge blessing. I look forward to getting to work with Coach McDevitt and the rest of the staff and the players to continue the success that MTSU has been having.”

Upshaw was a member of the Blue Raider teams that defeated Michigan State in the 2016 NCAA Tournament and Minnesota in the 2017 tournament, leading MTSU in scoring in each win. His dunk with 40 seconds remaining put the exclamation mark on the 2016 victory over the Spartans.

MTSU won the 2016 and 2017 CUSA tournaments and the 2017 CUSA regular season title with Upshaw leading the way. He was named the C-USA Tournament MVP in 2016, averaging 17.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while adding a total of eight assists, four blocks and five steals across the three games.

Over the past seven years, Upshaw’s career has taken him to Germany, Spain, Italy, Israel, Ukraine, Germany, New Zealand and Belgium. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 27 games for Telenet Giants Antwerp in Belgium. His highest scoring output came in 2017-18, when he averaged 14.4 points per game on 48.3 percent shooting for Tigers Tubingen in Germany.

Source: MTSU Sports

