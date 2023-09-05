OBITUARY: Matthew Gustavus ‘Gus’ Drake

Mr. Matthew Gustavus “Gus” Drake, age 79, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

He was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late James Beverly and Louise Mears Drake.

Mr. Drake attended First Baptist Church. He retired from Bell South as a cable repair man.

Mr. Drake is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Barnes Drake; sons, Kevin Drake and his wife Tonia of Murfreesboro and John David Drake and his wife Becki of Athens, AL; grandchildren, Rachel Beth, Benjamin, Andrew, Matthew, Ryan, and Liam; and sister, Doris Spears.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Love Phillips, Edith McKee, and Virginia Eddelman, and his brother, Buddy Drake.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm. Bud Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Greenhouse Ministries, 307 S Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

