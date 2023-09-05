OBITUARY: Jane Anna Phillips Vailes

Mrs. Jane Anna Phillips Vailes, at the amazing age of 108, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at The Bridge of Hickory Woods.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Phillips and Bertie Matheney Phillips, and her only brother, Alden Phillips. Her husband, Andrew Vailes, died in the 1970s after many years of her devoted care due to an extended illness.

Jane Anna attended Bangham Elementary School and Algood High School in Putnam County, TN and then Nashville Business College. She worked as an office secretary and during World War II worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” at the Vultee Plant in Nashville making wings for airplanes.

She loved being active in and was a member of the Lavergne Presbyterian Church and later First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna up until 2020 when she started attending church on Sundays at her assisted living facility.

Jane Anna wrote poetry and had some published and kept the library busy reading a variety of books. She had a sharp eye for detail and color in all types of artwork and crafts that she created. She always loved decorating her home for the holidays. Jane Anna loved gardening and nature.

She stopped driving in her mid-90’s. She walked up and down her street many days until past 100 years of age. She would often stop and pick flowers or leaves to use in her pressed flower artwork which was wonderfully unique. Jane Anna loved many types of brain building games and would work the crossword puzzle in the daily newspaper until toward the end of her life.

She was very active in both the Smyrna and Lavergne Senior Centers. She wrote a weekly column reporting on senior activities for the local newspaper for many years up into her 90’s. She loved traveling around the country and working on genealogy. Jane Anna was a member of Stones River DAR, Smyrna Reviewers Club, the Home Demonstration Club, and loved shopping for bargains at thrift stores.

She never lost her love of participating in activities and still planned more things that she wanted to make and learn up until the very end of her life. She was an inspiration to everyone with whom she interacted!

Survivors include her niece, Christine Phillips; nephew, Jerry Phillips both of Torrence, CA; double first cousin, Jarvis Matheney; step-granddaughter, Karen Myatt of Hermitage, TN; cousins, Cornelia Swain of Memphis, TN, Anne Elizabeth Odom of Smyrna, TN, Lewis Matheney and his partner Gary Lee of Cookeville, TN, Peggy Steele and her husband Steve, Gary Odom and his wife Tracie all of Smyrna, TN, and Larry Odom of Nashville, TN; very dear friend, Mary Blair of Lavergne, TN; plus many more cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will take place Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm in Phillips Cemetery in Cookeville, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

