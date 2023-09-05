OBITUARY: Billy Joe George

Billy Joe George, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at NHC Health Care.

He was born in Cannon County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents, William Jefferson George and Martha Morine Tibdon George; brothers, Truman George and Charles Glen George; and sister, Shirley Francis Powell.

He is survived by special friend, Maie Lynne Snell; and sons, Scott George and Phillip Joe George.

Graveside service will be at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Doyle Hayes officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

