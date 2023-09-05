OBITUARY: Mary T. Smith

Mrs. Mary T. Smith, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away at her home in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

She was born in Rutherford Country, TN to the late Frank Hoyt and Georgia Lee Hoover Tolbert.

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 68 years, Charles B Smith and brother Robert Frank “Bob” Tolbert.

She was a graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School where she proudly played clarinet in the marching band. After graduation from high school and completing coursework at Middle Tennessee State College she began her career working as secretary in different positions for the State of Tennessee. After 43 years, she retired from Middle Tennessee State University as Executive Aide in the Department of Chemistry, where she worked diligently in support of the faculty and students.

In retirement, she enjoyed relaxing in her backyard observing the many species of birds that were plentiful there. She was very knowledgeable about antique furniture and glassware. She took pleasure in assisting her husband with the refinishing of several fine pieces.

Mrs. Smith leaves behind her children, Virginia Smith McKnight and her husband Jimmy of Murfreesboro and Charlotte Smith Wessner and her husband, Eric of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Katie Jones and her husband Alex of Murfreesboro, Coltin Gilley of Murfreesboro and Hoyt Wessner of Shelbyville; great-granddaughter, Charlie Kate Jones; sister-in-law, Florence Tolbert of Murfreesboro; brother-in-law, James H. Smith and his wife June of Murfreesboro; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Diane Smotherman.

Graveside service was at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. David Dunn officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auburntown Church of Christ, 15 Main St, Auburntown, TN 37016.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

