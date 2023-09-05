Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Job Fair

The wait is over for Tanger Nashville, an open date has been set for Friday, October 27.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, Tanger Nashville will bring best-in-class offerings and experiences, providing a reimagined outlet shopping destination. The open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

Tanger Nashville will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 12 from 11 am until 6 pm at Southwest Conference Center, 2451 Atrium Way, Nashville.

Positions available to interview for will include sales, merchandising, stocking, administrative, customer Service, food & beverage service, security, and housekeeping.