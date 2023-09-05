FIRE Korean BBQ to Open on Murfreesboro Square this Fall

This fall FIRE Korean Barbecue will be opening in the old Maple Street Grill location on Murfreesboro’s city square. A new concept created by veteran restaurateurs David Carulla and Sean McCooey, guests will be able to cook their own food as they like it. In Korean cuisine, the cooking process is as important as the meal itself.

According to What Now Nashville, the restaurant will offer a full menu of traditional Korean cuisine, a full sushi menu and bar service. It is a unique concept with a specialized grill built into the table. Dishes often include Wagyu steak, bulgogi beef, pork belly, and a variety of soups and side dishes.

“Guests will be able to experience our selection of thinly sliced marinated proteins, including beef, pork, chicken and shrimp served with an assortment of traditional Korean Banchan. The meal will be prepared at each table by the guest with assistance from our team for a personalized dining experience,” McCooey stated to What Now Nashville.

Korean barbecue meat is marinated in a variety of flavors, like soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, or gochujang, which is a red chili paste made with glutinous rice, fermented soy sauce and other flavorings.

The most common dishes in Korean Barbecue are Bibimbap, which is made with meat and eggs; Bulgogi, which consists of thinly sliced beef marinate for several few hours and then grill over high heat; Galbi, which is marinated beef short ribs; and Japchae, which is a noodle stir-fry dish that consists of glass noodles made of sweet potatoes plus seasoned meat and vegetables.

Side dishes, known as Banchan, include kimchi, vegetables like stir fried zucchini or braised potatoes, rice, and a green onion salad known as pajeori.

This is a new concept for Carulla and McCooey, so their specific menu is still in development. They will be announcing more information about the restaurant as they get closer to opening on their website and Instagram.