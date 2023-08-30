List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, the open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

Tanger Nashville will be the company’s third center to serve Tennessee-area markets, alongside centers covering the Sevierville and Memphis communities.

Several retailers have been announced. Here is a list of retailers expected to open. More stores will be announced in the future.