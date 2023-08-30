List of Retailers Expected to Open at Tanger Outlet Nashville

Rendering from Tanger Outlet Nashville

Tanger® Outlets Nashville announced it will open on October 27th in Antioch at 4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy.

Located just off I-24 in the Century Farms development, the open-air shopping center will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an industry-leading community space for programming and activations.

Tanger Nashville will be the company’s third center to serve Tennessee-area markets, alongside centers covering the Sevierville and Memphis communities.

Several retailers have been announced. Here is a list of retailers expected to open. More stores will be announced in the future.

  • Prince’s Hot Chicken
  • Shake Shack
  • TailGate Brewery
  • Crumbl Cookies
  • Red Bicycle Coffee
  • Eggspectation
  •  Ariat
  • Joe’s Jeans
  • Neighborhood Goods
  • Summersalt
  • Roller Rabbit
  • Robert Graham
  • UGG
  • Huk
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Coach
  • Michael Kors
  • Vera Bradley
  • Fossil
  • Sunglass Hut
  • Oakley
  • Nike
  • Under Armour
  • Puma
  • adidas
  • Journeys
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • Banana Republic
  • J.Crew
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • vineyard vines
  • Pottery Barn
  • ZWILLING
  • J.A. Henckels
  • Kuhn Rikon

