Murfreesboro detectives are working a shoplifting case that took place at Bloom Boutique on Fortress Blvd. on August 28.

Several clothing items were taken.

Detectives would like to speak to this person of interest who was in the store at the time of the theft.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.