Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 7

Tennessee high school football continues with Week 7 games. Teams are playing on Thursday and Friday this week. Below we have the current scores as of Thursday evening. We will update the scores on Friday evening as scores are finalized.

The scores below are from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday October 4, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County vs Cornersville

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at Hickman County

Harpeth vs Lewis County

Sycamore vs Maplewood

Dickson County

Creek Wood vs Marshall County

Dickson County vs Rossview

Davidson County

Antioch 8 at Mt Juliet 26 *Thursday, October 3

Cane Ridge 0 vs Riverdale 37 *Thursday, October 3

East Nashville Magnet 33 vs Smyrna 36 *Thursday, October 3

Glencliff vs Centennial

Hillsboro 0 vs Nolensville 17 *Thursday, October 3

James Lawson vs Page

John Overton 0 vs Independence 37 *Thursday, October 3

Maplewood at Sycamore

McGavock 15 at LaVergne 6 *Thursday, October 3

Stratford vs Hunters Lane

Whites Creek vs Pearl Cohn

Davidson Academy vs Franklin Road Academy

Donelson Christian Academy vs Mt Pleasant

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs The Webb School

Ensworth vs First Baptist, FL

Ezell-Harding at The King’s Academy

Father Ryan at Memphis University School

Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers, MO

Montgomery Bell Academy at Knoxville Catholic

Nashville Christian School vs Goodpasture

Maury County



Mt Pleasant at Donelson Christian Academy

Spring Hill vs Columbia Central

Columbia Academy at Clarksville Academy



Robertson County

East Robertson vs Westmoreland

Greenbrier vs White House Heritage

Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Brentwood Academy

Jo Byrns vs Clay County

Springfield at Hendersonville

Rutherford County

Blackman vs Pure Youth Academy

Eagleville vs Tennessee Heat

LaVergne 6 vs McGavock 15 *Thursday, October 3

Oakland 42 vs Siegel 7*Thursday, October 3

Riverdale 37 at Cane Ridge 0 *Thursday, October 3

Rockvale 21 vs Coffee County Central 7*Thursday, October 3

Smyrna 36 at East Nashville Magnet 33 *Thursday, October 3

Stewarts Creek 35 vs West Creek 7*Thursday, October 3

Middle Tennessee Christian School vs South Pittsburg

Providence Christian at Friendship Christian

Sumner County

Gallatin at Cookeville

Hendersonville vs Springfield

Liberty Creek at Kirkwood

Portland at Henry County

Station Camp vs White House

Pope John Paul II vs Battle Ground Academy

Williamson County

Brentwood vs Franklin

Centennial at Glencliff

Fairview at Montgomery Central

Independence 37 at John Overton 0 *Thursday, October 3

Nolensville 17 at Hillsboro 0*Thursday, October 3

Page at James Lawson

Spring Hill vs Columbia Central

Summit 0 vs Ravenwood 45 *Thursday, October 3

Battle Ground Academy at Pope John Paul II

Brentwood Academy vs Innovation Academy of Robertson County

Christ Presbyterian Academy vs Webb School

Father Ryan at Memphis University School

Franklin Road Academy at Davidson Academy

Grace Christian Academy at Mt Juliet Christian

Wilson County

Green Hill at Warren County

Mt Juliet 26 vs Antioch 8 *Thursday, October 3

Watertown at Giles County

Wilson Central vs Lebanon

Friendship Christian vs Providence Christian

Mt Juliet Christian vs Grace Christian Academy

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email