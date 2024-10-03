Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center to Hosts Several Events for Fall Break

As Fall Break approaches, the SOAC Team is gearing up to offer a lineup of engaging programs for families and kids! Mark your calendars for these exciting events:
SUNDAY (10/6) – Family Float
- An afternoon on the water. Boats, PFD’s, and paddles provided; sunscreen and bug spray recommended; bring a bottle of water and wear proper clothing that can get wet – including closed-toe shoes or sandals firmly adhered to the foot, that can get wet. Please, no flip flops.
- Location: Sharp Springs Natural Area, 1000 Espey Drive – Shelter C (E.A. Victory Shelter)
- Time: 2:00PM – 4:00PM
- Cost: $2 per person
- Ages: 5 and up.Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
TUESDAY (10/8) – It’s the Great Pumpkin!
- Visit the SOAC for themed Fall Break fun and a day of spooky Halloween crafts and activities inspired by Peanuts characters.
- Location: Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center, 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E.
- Time: 11:00AM – 2:00PM
- Free with Paid Admission
WEDNESDAY (10/9) – Field Day Fun
- Join SOAC staff for outdoor yard games, giveaways, and free popsicles (while supplies last)!
- Meet at the Patti King O’Connor Pavilion – Espeyland Outdoor Classroom
- Location: Sharp Springs Park – Jefferson Pike Entrance (311 Jefferson Pike)
- Time: 9:00AM – 12:00PM
- Free
- All Ages Welcome!
FRIDAY (10/11 & 10/12) – Fright Nights
- Enjoy an evening of family-friendly spookiness: Haunted House Walk through the building (designed for kids), bone-chilling Science Demonstrations, and a Kids Zone (6pm-8pm). Families with younger children are encouraged to attend from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. Scare Hours 8:00PM – 10:00PM. Costumes Encouraged.
- Thank you to our vendors:
Domino’s Pizza* (11th only), Smokin’ Buttz* (12th only), Super Science TN, Face Paint by Adriana.
- Location: Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center, 100 Sam Ridley Pkwy E.
- Time: 6:00PM – 10:00PM
- Cost: $5 per person ~ *Fee for Food Vendors
- All Ages Welcomed
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!