Earls Restaurant Group to Open at Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners, AEG, and Earls Restaurant Group, a leader in upscale casual dining, announced that Earls is opening its newest restaurant at Nashville Yards. Expected to open in late 2025, Earls Nashville Yards is designed to be a beautiful, cutting-edge aesthetic, and will be the first to open in Tennessee and the 13th location in the United States.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Earls experience to the vibrant city of Nashville,” said Mark Hladik, President of Earls Restaurants. “Nashville’s lively culture and passion for great food and cocktails make it the perfect fit for our brand. Southwest Value Partners and AEG’s vision for Nashville Yards offers residents a thoughtfully designed living experience and we are proud to be part of this exceptional development. Our shared commitment to enriching communities makes the Nashville Yards location a natural fit for Earls. We look forward to becoming a local favorite.”

Earls Nashville Yards will occupy nearly 8,600 square feet on the first floor of The Pinnacle, the development’s state-of-the-art, 4,500-capacity indoor live music and event venue. Plans for the space include a beautiful wall bar, a lounge filled with custom designed furniture perfect for an intimate date night or a large party celebration. The restaurant will showcase a collection of art by Nashville artists, continuing Earls’ long-standing tradition of supporting local artists in its communities.

“Earls is one of the most successful family-owned independent restaurant groups in North America. They are an outstanding food and beverage operator focused on an excellent guest experience – we are excited to welcome them to Nashville Yards,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner, Southwest Value Partners. “Whether for a weekday lunch, or an evening or late-night meal after a show, Earls is approachable, yet sophisticated, and has a great dining experience prepared for everyone.”

Led by renowned Chef David Wong, Earls offers a diverse menu, inspired by world travels, uniquely curated to reflect its local community. The cocktail program features a line-up of seriously fun drinks headlined by an industry-leading selection of Margaritas. Earls Nashville Yards will be located directly across from the development’s distinctive creative office building, anchored by CAA. The first of its kind in Nashville, the building rises eleven stories above Church Street with large 40,000+ square foot floorplates, soaring ceiling heights, three levels of curated retail, dining, and entertainment along with best-in-class private amenities including meeting hubs, entertainment spaces, and a large outdoor vegetated deck overlooking Nashville Yards.

Approximately 90% (120,000 square feet) of the total retail space in the creative office and music venue buildings at Nashville Yards is now leased.

“Earls is the perfect complement to our diverse culinary and entertainment offerings at Nashville Yards,” said Ted Tanner, Executive Vice President Real Estate Development, AEG. “Their company’s hands on approach to curating a complete dining experience tailored to each of their restaurants will bring a high energy, go to destination to Nashville Yards for our guests, residents and business community.”

For more information about Earls, visit earls.ca.

