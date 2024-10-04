The Savannah Bananas to Return to Nashville in May 2025

You may have seen their viral videos or saw them in Nashville last year, but if you missed it, here’s your chance to see The Savannah Bananas again in 2025 at Nissan Stadium on May 10, 2025.

Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” the team announced on social media they will visit three different stadiums in 2025. The Bananas will be joined by the Party Animals and a new team Texas Tailgaters.

Savannah Bananas shared on social media, We’ve gone Major, now let’s go National… Football League that is! For the first time, the Savannah Bananas will play in an NFL stadium.”

To score a ticket to the game, you must sign up for the lottery, which closes on November 1st. Tickets start at $35 on the Savannah Bananas website. A random drawing will take place two months before the event. If you’re drawn, you’ll be notified and can purchase tickets. Sign up for the lottery here.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

