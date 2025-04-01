Vanderbilt Baseball Weekly Report – March 31, 2025

SEASON STATS

Overall Record: 20-8, 4-5 SEC

Streak: L3

Last Week’s Results (1-3)

Tuesday, March 25 vs. Eastern Kentucky – W, 10-0 (8 inn.)

Friday, March 28 vs. #2 Arkansas – L, 0-9

Saturday, March 29 vs. #2 Arkansas – L, 4-6 (10 inn.)

Sunday, March 30 vs. #2 Arkansas – L, 3-7

This Week (All times central)

Tuesday, April 1 vs. Western Kentucky – 6 p.m.

Friday, April 4 at Florida – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 vat Florida – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 at Florida – 11 a.m. – SEC Network

Commodore Notes

Vanderbilt went 1-3 on the week with a shutout, run-rule victory over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night. The Commodores dropped all three games to No. 2 Arkansas over the weekend including a pair of closely contested battles on Saturday and Sunday.

Rustan Rigdon led the offense over the four games, going 7-for-13 (.538) with a pair of doubled and two RBI. On the mound, multiple Vanderbilt arms were impressive in their outings. Cody Bowker held Arkansas to two runs over five innings on Saturday. Connor Fennell registered a career-high 10 strikeouts against the Razorbacks over five innings on Sunday. Sawyer Hawks threw 4.0 innings in relief on Saturday, limiting Arkansas to one run on one hit. In the midweek win over EKU, Austin Nye didn’t allow a run and surrendered just one hit.

Next up for Vanderbilt is a Tuesday home contest against Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. The Commodores then travel to Florida for a three-game series beginning Friday.

Source: Vanderbilt

