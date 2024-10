UPDATE: 15-year-old Alayna Smith has been safely located and reunited with family.

********************

Original Story:

Alayna Rose Smith, 15, has been reported missing after not showing up for school Friday.

Smith arrived at school on Thursday as normal but did not return home.

If you know where she can be located, please contact Detective Lance Hofmeister at 629-201-5587 or our Emergency Communications Center at 615-893-1311.

