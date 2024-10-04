Vice Mayor Bill Shacklett Recognizes Carson Elder with STARS Award

City Arborist Carson Elder is the August STARS Award recipient. Vice Mayor Bill Shacklett honored Elder as a STAR during the Oct. 3, 2024, City Council meeting after a fellow employee recognized Elder for his above and beyond courteous response assisting a homeowner facing challenges.

Here is the nomination provided by an employee in the Community Development Department:

“Carson Elder has been assisting the Community Development Department with removing dead or dying trees for qualifying households within the City for the past couple of years. Carson is always quick to respond, and homeowners often call to let us know how friendly Carson and his team are. In early May, we received a call regarding a resident that had been in the hospital and was unable to take care of a tree that was overgrown and causing a potential hazard to the home. The family member that called for the homeowner was concerned about the tree falling on the home or causing more damage to the home. Carson responded quickly and went to visit the homeowner to evaluate the tree. Unfortunately for the homeowner, the tree was healthy and while it did need some maintenance it was not eligible for the tree removal program. While there, Carson noticed there were some other needs on the property to ensure her backyard was a safe space for the homeowner and her dog. During his time off work, Carson went back to visit the homeowner and worked to help her with the tree and other landscaping needs, as well as the removal of some items that the homeowner was unable to take care of on her own. Carson and his wife both continued to help the individual and check in on her to make sure that she was okay. Carson went above and beyond for a homeowner facing some hard times. The homeowner said she ‘never had experienced such graciousness’ and that meeting Carson was such a blessing. Carson went above and beyond and showed compassion for a homeowner by giving his time to help her when she didn’t have anyone else to help her.”

The City first hired Elder as a Tree Climber for what was then the City’s Urban Environmental Department (UE) in January 2018. Elder was promoted to Tree Crew Foreman for UE in October of that same year. In July 2019, Elder became a Public Works Leader for the City Street Department, after UE was incorporated into the Street Department. Since July 1, 2023, Elder has served as a Public Works Foreman.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens. The STARS nominations are reviewed each month by a STARS committee consisting of City employees who then vote for the nominees.

Congratulations to Carson Elder for being named a STAR!

