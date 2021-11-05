Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Taylor Means
1. 2021 Cookin’ To Build

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

Saturday, November 6, 10:30am-1:00pm

1 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Public Square

This event, put on by Habitat for Humanity, raises money to build affordable houses in Rutherford County and offer financial literacy and homeowner education for future homeowners. The event features over 30 food vendors from groups, churches, companies and restaurants, and hand-painted bowls that attendees can take home plus an event tote bag! The $20 fee covers all-you-can-eat, entertainment and prizes. Pre-purchased ticket holders can get in at 10:30 am- half hour earlier than the general public!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

2. The Journey Home Annual Pancake Breakfast

Photo courtesy of The Journey Home

Saturday, November 6, 7:00am-10:00am

100 E MTCS Rd, Murfreesboro, TN

Middle Tennessee Christian School

Join The Journey Home, an organization that serves the homeless and disadvantaged of Rutherford County, for their Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. The event will be in the elementary school cafeteria. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes freshly prepared by The Journey Home volunteers. Coffee, juice, and milk will be offered, too. Admission is by donation. Donations will also be accepted at the door. All proceeds benefit The Journey Home programs and services.

For more information and to register for this event, click here.

3. Springsteen Celebration

Photo courtesy of All Events

Saturday, November 6, 7:00pm- 10:00pm

6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN

Hop Springs Beer Park

All ages are welcome to this night of fun classics. Early bird tickets are only $12. Go hear the best of Bruce Springsteen performed by professional Nashville musicians. Kids under 12 are free!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

4. A Night of Folk

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

Saturday, November  6, 7:00pm- 9:30pm

1203 Park Ave, Murfreesboro, TN

Ridenour Rehearsal Studios

Ridenour Rehearsal Studios is hosting a Night of Folk, which will feature Chloe Kimes, a Michigan native, and Nashville local. The headliner will be TopHouse! TopHouse is an Alternative Folk/Americana band originally from Missoula, MT. Now based in Nashville, they provide a high-energy blend of music pulled from their influences of rock, bluegrass, classical, and Irish. An impressive display of musical talent, songwriting, tight harmonies, and energetic live performances has enabled TopHouse to pack out venues through Montana and catch the attention of venues in Tennessee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

5. Little Women the Musical

Photo courtesy of Center for the Arts

Sunday, November 7, 2:00pm-4:00pm

110 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN

Center for the Arts

Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

