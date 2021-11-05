Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. 2021 Cookin’ To Build
Saturday, November 6, 10:30am-1:00pm
1 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
Murfreesboro Public Square
This event, put on by Habitat for Humanity, raises money to build affordable houses in Rutherford County and offer financial literacy and homeowner education for future homeowners. The event features over 30 food vendors from groups, churches, companies and restaurants, and hand-painted bowls that attendees can take home plus an event tote bag! The $20 fee covers all-you-can-eat, entertainment and prizes. Pre-purchased ticket holders can get in at 10:30 am- half hour earlier than the general public!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2. The Journey Home Annual Pancake Breakfast
Saturday, November 6, 7:00am-10:00am
100 E MTCS Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Middle Tennessee Christian School
Join The Journey Home, an organization that serves the homeless and disadvantaged of Rutherford County, for their Annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. The event will be in the elementary school cafeteria. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes freshly prepared by The Journey Home volunteers. Coffee, juice, and milk will be offered, too. Admission is by donation. Donations will also be accepted at the door. All proceeds benefit The Journey Home programs and services.
For more information and to register for this event, click here.
3. Springsteen Celebration
Saturday, November 6, 7:00pm- 10:00pm
6790 John Bragg Hway, Murfreesboro, TN
Hop Springs Beer Park
All ages are welcome to this night of fun classics. Early bird tickets are only $12. Go hear the best of Bruce Springsteen performed by professional Nashville musicians. Kids under 12 are free!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
4. A Night of Folk
Saturday, November 6, 7:00pm- 9:30pm
1203 Park Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Ridenour Rehearsal Studios
Ridenour Rehearsal Studios is hosting a Night of Folk, which will feature Chloe Kimes, a Michigan native, and Nashville local. The headliner will be TopHouse! TopHouse is an Alternative Folk/Americana band originally from Missoula, MT. Now based in Nashville, they provide a high-energy blend of music pulled from their influences of rock, bluegrass, classical, and Irish. An impressive display of musical talent, songwriting, tight harmonies, and energetic live performances has enabled TopHouse to pack out venues through Montana and catch the attention of venues in Tennessee.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5. Little Women the Musical
Sunday, November 7, 2:00pm-4:00pm
110 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN
Center for the Arts
Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.