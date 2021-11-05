Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

1. 2021 Cookin’ To Build

Saturday, November 6, 10:30am-1:00pm

1 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Public Square

This event, put on by Habitat for Humanity, raises money to build affordable houses in Rutherford County and offer financial literacy and homeowner education for future homeowners. The event features over 30 food vendors from groups, churches, companies and restaurants, and hand-painted bowls that attendees can take home plus an event tote bag! The $20 fee covers all-you-can-eat, entertainment and prizes. Pre-purchased ticket holders can get in at 10:30 am- half hour earlier than the general public!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.