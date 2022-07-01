Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford Weekend.
1Watermelon Festival
Saturday, July 2, 10:00am-4:00pm
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Lucky Ladd Farms
Head on down to Lucky Ladd’s – Tennessee’s largest petting farm and fun park for some summertime family fun at the annual Watermelon Festival and enjoy a free slice of refreshing watermelon. Cool off in the Splash Zone featuring their Splash Pad, Bubble Blast Pool, and inflatable water slides. Enjoy exciting hands-on animal encounters, pony rides, unique playground, nature trails, wagon rides, barrel train, splash pad, gem mining, outdoor games, educational exhibits and more to fill your day with adventure and good old-fashioned fun. Not to be missed are the belly-laughing contests and prizes that add to the festival fun when you test your skills in the Watermelon Crawl and Watermelon Eating Contests.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Friday Night Market
Friday, July 1, 5:00pm-9:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
It’s back! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The Boro! Each Friday starting in April and running through October 7, Cannonsburgh will host some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They will also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow their page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Smyrna Independence Day Celebration
Friday, July 1, 5:00pm
110 Sam Ridley Pkway, Smyrna, TN
Lee Victory Recreation Park
Please join the city of Smyrna this Friday at the Lee Victory Recreation Park for their annual Independence Day Celebration sponsored by The Town of Smyrna Gas Department. They will have live music, food vendors, free inflatables and bounce houses, train rides, and a spectacular fireworks show to end the night!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
4The Movie Gang Presents: Back to the Future
Sunday, July 3, 7:00pm
419 Main St, Franklin, TN
Franklin Theater
The Movie Gang is back at the Franklin Theatre bringing with them a presentation of Back to The Future! Distance has made their hearts grow fonder. After a few years away, The Movie Gang and The Franklin Theatre are back together and stronger than ever. They are ready to bring fun nights back to their community! What better way to kick things off than with the classic film, “Back to The Future?” In true movie gang fashion, this event will be filled with fun surprises. Come in your best “Back To The Future” themed garb or 80’s attire and stay after the movie for an Enchantment Under The Sea 80’s dance! Get there early to compete for prizes in their movie trivia challenge!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
5Stars, Stripes, and Fireworks
Saturday, July 2, 1:00pm-3:00pm
2615 Medical Center Pkwy, Nashville, TN
Painting with a Twist
Stars, Stripes, and Fireworks is happening this Saturday at Painting with a Twist. This is the studio’s own version of celebrating the 4th of July holiday! All family members are welcome, from age 7-107! While the studio welcomes painters of any age, this painting is recommended for ages 7 & up. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to get smocked and in your seat!
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.