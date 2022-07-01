Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 Watermelon Festival

Saturday, July 2, 10:00am-4:00pm

4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Lucky Ladd Farms

Head on down to Lucky Ladd’s – Tennessee’s largest petting farm and fun park for some summertime family fun at the annual Watermelon Festival and enjoy a free slice of refreshing watermelon. Cool off in the Splash Zone featuring their Splash Pad, Bubble Blast Pool, and inflatable water slides. Enjoy exciting hands-on animal encounters, pony rides, unique playground, nature trails, wagon rides, barrel train, splash pad, gem mining, outdoor games, educational exhibits and more to fill your day with adventure and good old-fashioned fun. Not to be missed are the belly-laughing contests and prizes that add to the festival fun when you test your skills in the Watermelon Crawl and Watermelon Eating Contests.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.