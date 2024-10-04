Registration Opens for Murfreesboro’s 2024 Christmas Parade

The city of Murfreesboro is excited to announce registration for the 2024 Christmas Parade is now open.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 8th, at 2 PM, the 2024 parade will honor the cherished tradition with the theme “A Vintage Christmas. Additional details regarding the parade will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Those interested in participating are urged to register promptly to ensure their place in the 2024 Christmas Parade.

Those looking to participate in the parade can sign up here.

