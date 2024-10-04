MTSU Theatre Students Present One Act Play Festival Oct. 9-11 at Tucker

Editor’s note: The title of one of the plays includes a word some may consider vulgar or a profanity.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance students will present a trio of plays each night at the One Act Play Festival Oct. 9-11 at Tucker Theatre.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 9-11, inside Tucker, located in the Boutwell Dramatic Arts Building, 615 Champion Way, with parking available in nearby lots.

The acts being performed include “Trifles,” written by Susan Glaspell and directed by Julia Vairetta; “Beta Bitches” written by Emily Yuko Walborn and directed by Taylor Hulse; and “Little Happy Secrets” written by Melissa Leilani Larson and directed by Sarah Hall.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and $5 for students K-12. They can be purchased online at www.mtsu.edu/theatreanddance/currentseason.phpor at the Tucker Theatre box office before each performance. MTSU students, faculty and staff can attend for free by presenting their current university ID at the box office. No late entry will be permitted after the box office closes.

Additional details about the production, including a digital program and a full cast and crew listing, are available at https://audienceaccess.co/show/MTSU-10887.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email