Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville Announces Brooke Shields as Keynote Speaker

Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville, a benefit for Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and Economic Club of Nashville (ECON) Charities, presented by Northern Trust, returns to Music City Center Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2025. Tickets to the event, which annually draws more than 15,000 attendees with its 150 antiques, art and horticulture dealers, immersive garden showcases, live music and special events, are on sale at antiquesandgardenshow.com.

Leading the Show into its 35th year are 2025 General Chairs Paige Hill and Dawn Looney. Their chosen theme, “Cultivating Home: Life Well Tended,” will guide the overall look and feel of the weekend, drawing inspiration from signature fabric patterns by partners Fabricut, Jean Monro and Clarence House. Renowned designer, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist Bunny Williams will also once again be celebrated as Honorary Co-Chair alongside her business partner Elizabeth Lawrence.

A highlight of the weekend each year, the 2025 Show’s esteemed lecture series promises educational and entertaining conversations with internationally renowned leaders in their fields who share passions for design, horticulture and living an inspired life.

A Keynote Lecture will kick off the series with a conversation between actress, model, author, entrepreneur and design enthusiast Brooke Shields and her longtime collaborator and friend, British designer David Flint Wood.

The Designing Music City Lecture will feature nine-time Grammy award winner/singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow and author and philanthropist Lauren Akins, alongside their shared interior designer April Tomlin.

FLOWER Magazine Editor-in-Chief Margot Shaw will moderate a Floral Lecture with two of Great Britain’s leading florists: Shane Connolly, ambassador for sustainable floristry who is perhaps best known for his public work for the British Royal Family, and Willow Crossley, author, designer, stylist, entrepreneur and influencer who is often dubbed ‘UK’s Queen of Flowers.’

Two of London’s most revered interior designers, Veere Grenney and Rita Konig, will lead the Design Lecture, moderated by Creative Director of Schumacher and FREDERIC Editor-in-Chief Dara Caponigro.

Anchoring the Show Floor are the three spectacular garden showcases presented by accomplished landscape designers in which attendees are invited to walk through and experience interactively. This year’s West Garden will be presented by Anne Daigh of Daigh Rick Landscape Architects, and Josiah Lockhard of Josiah Lockhard & Associates will design the East Garden, which will prominently feature a Hartley Botanic Greenhouse.

Cheekwood’s botanical showcase that serves as the showstopping Entry Exhibition will again be designed by Cheekwood VP of Gardens and Facilities Peter Grimaldi and Cheekwood Director of Horticulture Mary Weber. Additionally, the Nashville Preservation Society is providing custom-built follies for an eye-catching display flanking the Show Floor entrance.

The Hermitage Hotel is honored to be the Presenting Hotel for the renowned Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville. To celebrate this exciting collaboration, The Hermitage Hotel will host a special botanical-themed Afternoon Tea, offering an exquisite selection of floral-inspired treats and teas. The hotel’s grand lobby will bloom with stunning floral displays, bringing the garden’s beauty indoors. During the Show dates, guests can also look forward to exclusive events at the hotel. This partnership reflects The Hermitage Hotel’s dedication to celebrating Nashville’s rich cultural traditions and legacy as the city’s beloved gathering place for over a century.

Antiques & Garden Show recognizes 2025 Presenting Sponsor Northern Trust and Curating Sponsor TVV Capital. Show proceeds benefit Cheekwood, a historic estate serving as a public botanical garden, arboretum and art museum, and ECON Charities, which works with nonprofit partners like The Family Center to help build resilient families and communities by eliminating barriers to enriching cultural experiences through ECON’s in-house initiative, Light A Spark.

Lectures and special events require the purchase of a separate ticket to General Admission, and there is limited ticket availability for the 2025 Keynote Lecture. To learn more about the Show’s beneficiaries, schedule of events, lecture speakers and to purchase tickets, visit www.antiquesandgardenshow.com.

