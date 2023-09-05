Vanderbilt Golfer Helps United States Claim Walker Cup Trophy

ST ANDREWS, Scotland — September 3, 2023 – Gordon Sargent was remarkable on the Old Course at St Andrews this weekend, as the Vanderbilt men’s golf junior went undefeated at the 49th Walker Cup to help the United States claim its fourth-straight win at the event.

The No. 1-ranked amateur men’s player did not disappoint in his first career Walker Cup. Sargent won each of his foursome and singles matches over the weekend to help the USA make a remarkable comeback to claim its fourth-consecutive Walker Cup trophy over Great Britain and Ireland.

GB&I held its biggest lead over the Americans in 34 years heading into Sunday, as the USA trailed 7½-4½. Sargent led the comeback charge for his home country, as he and Nick Dunlap collected a 1-up win in the morning’s foursome match against Connor Graham and Calum Scott. The U.S. won three foursome matches Sunday morning to pull within a point of GB&I heading into singles play.

Sargent capped off his stay at the Walker Cup Sunday afternoon by posting a single-match victory over John Gough. On the 18th, Sargent’s 3-wood drive found the green and he secured the 1-up victory after Gough conceded the match when Sargent’s eagle putt trickled to a stop near the hole. The Americans won six of the 10 matches and halved two others to complete a Sunday rally, as the USA collected its fourth-straight Walker Cup trophy with a 14½-11½ win.

“It was an amazing few days watching Gordon play at St Andrews,” said Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh. “He certainly made us all very proud. To go undefeated is an amazing accomplishment and something I know will help him tremendously going forward. He represented himself with class and integrity throughout the week. What an incredible win for Team USA. I thought the guys showed a ton of grit to find a way to win today.”

The junior went a perfect 4-0-0 in his Walker Cup debut. In Saturday’s foursome match, Sargent helped the United States secure its first point at the Walker Cup, as the Birmingham, Alabama native sank a 7-foot putt on the 16th hole to give him and Dylan Menante a 3&2 win against Barclay Brown and Mark Power. Sargent came up clutch for his home country during Saturday’s singles match as he won his final two holes of the day to collect a 1-up victory over Jack Bigham.

Vanderbilt opens the 2023-24 season at the Valero Texas Collegiate, with the three-day event getting underway Saturday at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

